Watch Manager Steve Isaac was a popular colleague at Barnstaple Fire Station. Picture: DSFRS Watch Manager Steve Isaac was a popular colleague at Barnstaple Fire Station. Picture: DSFRS

Fire and police vehicles led the funeral cortege as it made its way to North Devon Crematorium in Barnstaple this morning (Friday, July 24).

Dozens of fire fighters in full kit formed a guard of honour, while people lined both sides of Old Torrington Road to applaud as the cortege passed, many wearing red, at the request of Steve’s family.

Watch manager at Barnstaple Fire Station, Steve passed away on July 6 aged 46 following a long battle with cancer.

He is described as a dedicated and highly respected fire officer, colleague and friend.

He was a loving son and brother and leaves behind his wife Nikki and daughters, Shauna, Taylor and Bailey.

His funeral and wake were by invitation only due to Covid-19 restrictions but his family and colleagues asked people to pay their respects along the route of the procession as it made its way through Barnstaple. The service was also available to view via live stream online.

Steve was born in Barnstaple and went to Park School. He trained as a plumber before joining Devon Fire and Rescue Service in May 1993 aged 19, following in the footsteps of his father, and remained on active duty until his illness.

Station Manager Dean Hastie said: “Steve was always proud of being in the fire service and his love of what he did never dimmed in his 27 years of service.

“He would always help people and was conscientious and professional. He was a great joker and prankster and great fun to be around and had become part of the furniture at Barnstaple.

“He will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Steve served as an operational firefighter at Ilfracombe before transferring to Barnstaple in 1996, progressing through the roles to lead White Watch at Barnstaple as the officer in charge.

He represented the service at football and was a prolific goal scorer for several local teams.

Chief Fire Officer Lee Howell said: “Our thoughts are with his colleagues, family and friends at this time.

“Steve was a really lovely, popular person and will be very much missed by those who knew him.”

The family has asked for any donations in his memory to go to the Over and Above North Devon cancer and wellbeing centre.

