Funding wins helping us move towards a greener future - Marc Rostock

Reducing our carbon footprint and doing our best to reduce our impact on the planet is something we are all conscious about and trying to achieve.

So, last year when we set out our Corporate Plan from 2021 – 2024, we pledged that we would work on ensuring that all our homes are energy efficient and work towards ensuring they all have an Energy Rating of Band C or above by 2030.

It’s fantastic to see the results already being made on this. In our planned and reactive home repairs programmes, increasing energy efficiency is at the forefront of what we are doing and we are working on replacing and upgrading boilers in our resident’s homes. Not only does this reduce our impact on the planet, but also helps to lower customer’s bills and helps to reduce fuel poverty.

We are privileged to live and work in such a beautiful part of the world, yet we know energy efficiency is harder for people living in some of our more remote and rural areas. That’s why, earlier this year, we worked with a group of social housing providers across the South West of England to make a bid for funding from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

We were delighted to secure almost £5 million of funding between us to help rural properties become more energy efficient. With our portion of this funding win, we are starting planned works to two of our sheltered housing bungalow sites that are without mains gas.

As well as improving the thermal performance of these properties, it is a fantastic opportunity for us to learn more about reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency in the future for our other homes. We are working closely with customers on this journey, bringing them along in our learnings and getting a real insight into how people live in our homes.

Working together to learn more about how we can reduce our impact on the planet is important to us and, thanks to some funding from the Energy Savings Trust, we have recently installed a new technology called Boxergy to seven rural properties.

Boxergy uses a combination of heat pumps and batteries powered by the off-peak electricity tariff. We will be monitoring the success of this scheme over the next year.

We’ve also just begun the Connected Response Project which involves us installing smart controls to 40 properties with E7 heating systems. This has been made possible thanks to funding from Energy for Tomorrow and we are working alongside National Energy Action to explore how much benefit can be gained from E7 heating just through better controls.

We are really excited by all this work taking place to make our customer’s homes more energy efficient. With fuel prices increasing, inflation rising and the cost of living reaching an all-time high, we know that improving the energy performance of our homes is key in helping to reduce fuel bills for our customers, as well as delivering warmer homes and reducing carbon emissions.

We are continuing to seek further funding to help us on our mission. We are committed to working closely with our involved customers, as well as all our residents and other landlords across the South West to understand what matters, improve how we explain things and work together to help make solutions to these issues.

Marc Rostock,

Director of Neighbourhoods

Installing a new energy efficient boiler in a resident's home - Credit: Seth Conway Media



