North Devon Council’s (NDC) strategy and resources committee was advised the council is giving around £200,000 from its Community Housing Fund for community-led schemes in the district when it met on Monday, August 3.

It could enable the completion of up to 57 affordable homes for local people in Parracombe, Mortehoe, Lynton and Lynmouth and Georgeham.

The council said the decision to support the projects was made due to the absence of funding available from Homes England for community schemes.

Councillor Nicola Topham, NDC’s lead member for housing at said: “We are so pleased that we have been able to fill the funding gap by providing this sum of money to the Community Land Trusts that carry out such important work, enabling the development of much-needed affordable housing in our district.

“This work has progressed because of the hard work of our officers in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resource challenges this brought.”

The council has allocated £774,000 to community-led housing since 2016.

There are now five formal Community Land Trusts in the district with Combe Martin existing in addition to the previously mentioned four. These trusts are non-profit and led and driven by local people in small communities.