Funding boost for Devon’s vulnerable children

Published: 6:00 AM September 8, 2021

Devon County Council says it has a significant shortage of social workers in some key areas such as support for the most vulnerable children and families, care for disabled children and its safeguarding hub.

It has been working with high vacancy levels which is hampering attempts to improve children’s services across the board.

The new measures include better pay for key roles, retention payments, more administrative support to free up social workers to focus on doing direct work with children and families, and expanding training schemes and workforce development.

The new measures will be discussed by Devon’s Cabinet today (Sep 8).

Councillors will hear the package will cost £1.1 million this year – which could be funded from reserves – and £3.4 million in a full financial year.

Councillors will also be told there are 195 full-time equivalent social worker posts in Devon’s frontline teams.