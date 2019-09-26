Police said the most recent incidents took place between September 18 and 22.

One was between September 18-19, 6pm and 8am at Longland Close, Goodleigh, (crime number CR/86140/19).

Other incidents included: September 19-20, 9pm-6.30am, Goodleigh Road, Barnstaple (CR/85512/19) and September 19-22, Forches Avenue, Barnstaple (CR/86019/19 and CR/86020/19), with fuel stolen and vehicle trim removed.

It follows a series of incidents that took place in Bishops Tawton between August 4 and September 5.

The public have been asked to be vigilant and report and suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting the relevant crime number, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report crime online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Advice on keeping your vehicle safe from thieves can also be found at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/.