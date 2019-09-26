Witnesses have been urged to come forward after the theft of fuel from vehicles around the Barnstaple area.

Police said the most recent incidents took place between September 18 and 22.

One was between September 18-19, 6pm and 8am at Longland Close, Goodleigh, (crime number CR/86140/19).

Other incidents included: September 19-20, 9pm-6.30am, Goodleigh Road, Barnstaple (CR/85512/19) and September 19-22, Forches Avenue, Barnstaple (CR/86019/19 and CR/86020/19), with fuel stolen and vehicle trim removed.

It follows a series of incidents that took place in Bishops Tawton between August 4 and September 5.

The public have been asked to be vigilant and report and suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting the relevant crime number, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report crime online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Advice on keeping your vehicle safe from thieves can also be found at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/.