Police said the most recent incidents took place between September 18 and 22. One was between September 18-19, 6pm and 8am at Longland Close, Goodleigh, (crime number CR\/86140\/19). Other incidents included: September 19-20, 9pm-6.30am, Goodleigh Road, Barnstaple (CR\/85512\/19) and September 19-22, Forches Avenue, Barnstaple (CR\/86019\/19 and CR\/86020\/19), with fuel stolen and vehicle trim removed. It follows a series of incidents that took place in Bishops Tawton between August 4 and September 5. The public have been asked to be vigilant and report and suspicious behaviour. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting the relevant crime number, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report crime online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Advice on keeping your vehicle safe from thieves can also be found at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk\/.