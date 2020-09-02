North Devon Council’s strategy and resources committee allocated £19,000 of section 106 funding to South Molton Rugby Club and Combe Martin Football Club.

The funding is money paid by developers to planning authorities towards the cost of providing extra community and social infrastructure.

South Molton Rugby Club has been allocated just over £9,000 for drainage works, which will allow more playing time and reduce the likelihood of pitches flooding.

A £10,000 sum will go towards the refurbishment of the clubhouse at Combe Martin Football Club.

The club is linking up with Combe Martin Parish Council for the renovation, and works are scheduled to get under way soon.

North Devon Council leader, Councillor David Worden, said: “These types of project allows us to provide facilities which benefit our communities the most.

“As leader, being able to see the council provide much needed public amenities through funding from local developments is a great privilege.

“As ward member for South Molton I am pleased to see funding from local developments providing sports facilities for our residents.”

Local ward member for South Molton, Councillor Paul Henderson, said: “As a former player for the club, I’m very aware that over the years South Molton Rugby Club - which is comprised solely of volunteers - has continually striven to improve the condition of their pitches.

“I’m delighted that both the current and next generation of South Molton players will now benefit from this investment.”

Local ward member for Combe Martin, Councillor Yvette Gubb, said: “I am extremely pleased that this funding is contributing to the refurbishment and improvement of facilities for the Combe Martin Football Club.

“The club has grown over the last number of years and now has 80 regular junior club members.

“Improving the facilities will mean the club can provide wider access to the community and protect the structure of the clubhouse, which supports activities on and off the pitch.”