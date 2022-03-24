From seasick 16-year-old to Ilfracombe RNLI coxswain

Stuart Carpenter is celebrating 30 years as volunteer by being passed out as a fully trained coxswain on Ilfracombe's all-weather lifeboat.

Stuart joined the volunteer crew shortly after moving to Ilfracombe from Milton Keynes. As a 16-year-old, he wanted 'to do his bit' but, as the nearest sea to Milton Keynes was a two-hour drive away, he knew nothing about boats, and when he did try to get on board, he was horribly seasick.

That was thirty years ago. He is now not only a fully qualified coxswain, but he also owns his own lifeboat!

Because of his seasickness, he started as a member of the shore crew with no intention of getting on a lifeboat, or any other boat for that matter. He then became head launcher and tractor driver, ferrying the lifeboats down into the water.

He then managed to overcome his seasickness when Ilfracombe had a need for more trained boat crew.

Once he was on a boat, there was no stopping him. He not only became an active member of the volunteer lifeboat crew but progressed to the position of helm (coxswain of the inshore lifeboat) and assistant mechanic.

He is now not only a very active crew member, but also has a non-sea-going role as Systems Technician which involves the maintenance of all the kit - including the lifeboats and the tractors. Now that he is a coxswain, there really are very few roles they he hasn't undertaken in the RNLI.

But Stuart has no regrets: “Joining the RNLI was the best thing I ever did!' he says. “I can’t imagine not doing it. It takes a lot of commitment and training but it’s incredibly rewarding and well worth it.

“For a man who didn't know one end of a boat from the other, I have learnt a lot! I have even bought my own lifeboat!”

The Hampshire Rose is a former RNLI lifeboat on which Stuart runs trips from Ilfracombe Harbour in the summer months. That is, when he can find a bit of spare time from the current lifeboats!