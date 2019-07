His car collided with a Land Rover at Beccott Cross, Arlington, on the A39.

He and his passenger were taken to hospital, but the driver, who was from Redruth in Cornwall, died on Monday, July 15.

The Land Rover driver, a local man, was not hurt.

Police have made a fresh appeal for witnesses to the accident. Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to officers should contact police, giving the log number 242 of July 9.