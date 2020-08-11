Premier Inn Hotels has submitted an application for an 81-bedroom hotel and restaurant in Market Street.

The application includes DJs Sports Bar in Market Square, as well as the former Colossus nightclub, which was the basis of a hotel application from the chain approved in 2015.

The new application would see the buildings demolished and replaced with the three-to-five storey hotel. A restaurant would be situated on the ground floor for hotel guests.

The hotel would bring 29 new jobs to the town.

An artist's impression of the Premier Inn for Ilfracombe. An artist's impression of the Premier Inn for Ilfracombe.

A planning statement from the application said: “The hospitality sector is experiencing unprecedented challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic and it is hoped that Premier Inn’s continued commitment to invest in Ilfracombe will be strongly supported by the council.

“Premier Inn’s own website has recorded over 125,000 hits for people searching for a Premier Inn hotel in Ilfracombe. This indicates a high level of customer interest and latent demand for a good quality, midmarket hotel in Ilfracombe.”

It added: “The proposal follows a similar design rationale to the previously approved hotel scheme... the new proposal improves upon the consented scheme by providing a comprehensive approach to the block and making the most of opportunities to improve views from High Street.”

“The design of the proposed hotel has been carefully developed, building on the previous hotel consent and incorporating pre-application advice, to provide an attractive hotel building which responds to the local design vernacular, sits comfortably within its setting and respects neighbouring buildings.”

How the proposed Premier Inn for the former Ilfracombe Colossus building could appear. Picture: Altham Lewis Architects How the proposed Premier Inn for the former Ilfracombe Colossus building could appear. Picture: Altham Lewis Architects

The former nightclub was originally built in 1900 as the Alexandra Theatre, the building has been a cinema and was well known in the 1970s as a skating rink.

Approval was granted to demolish it in 2008 as part of a scheme for 36 apartments which never happened.

Full planning permission was granted for a 65-bedroom hotel site in 2015. The permission was changed in 2017 to remove a requirement for the hotel to purchase parking permits.

The new application will have no parking provision due to its town centre location.