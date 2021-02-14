'Fremmy girls' run for North Devon Against Domestic Abuse

Published: 9:00 AM February 14, 2021

The football pitches are closed, the weather is dark and miserable and the country is in lock-down but this has not stopped a determined group of local footballing ladies from making a difference to local charity North Devon Against Domestic Abuse.

On the January 8, assistant coach and player Jodie Dixon of Fremington Ladies F.C put an idea to her team mates ‘how about we run for charity whilst also keeping ourselves fit?’.

The enthusiastic team put the idea into action that very evening, setting up a just giving page and getting all of the girls onto a fitness app to log the miles.

Only one-week later Fremington ladies had reached their target amount of £500 and by the end of January £1000 had been donated.

The girls at Fremington ladies F.C are a close-knit bunch, supporting each other along the way. Their captain, Barb Lake said: “We don’t intend to stop now! As long as people are still supporting us and the very important work that NDADA do, we will keep running.”

Their coach, Mark Rostock, added: “I am extremely proud of the team, every one of them is incredible and the difference that we will make to these women’s lives is extraordinary, we have battled through rain, sleet and wind but the challenges that the women in the refuge face are much greater and often heart-breaking.”

NDADA runs the only refuge in Devon supporting children and their mums, and at this time every penny will help to provide urgently needed places and will also fund online support services.

Refuge manager Beki is understandably thankful for the work of the ‘awesome’ team, she said: “You have raised an extraordinary amount and we are so so grateful. We are doing all that we can to help our families find their way through all their challenges, which are often many, and complex.”

If you would like to support Fremington Ladies FC by donating then please visit their just giving page at https:///www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fremington-ladiesfc.

Fremington ladies have also put together a video which can be viewed at https://m.facebook.com/search/posts/?q=fremington%20ladies%20fc&source=filter&isTrending=0&tsid=0.5929658066591579.