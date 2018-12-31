Members of Fremington Trailblazers and their friends will be attempting to run the distance on a treadmill on Friday and Saturday.

They are raising money for four charities ChemoHero, MIND, Tubular Sclerosis Association (TSA) and Whizz Kidz.

This is part of five of the running club’s aim to raise £8,000 for its chosen charities ahead of them running the London Marathon in April.

The team pictured above are Julie Wickham, from MIND, Lauren McWhinnie, of TSA, Paul Mitchell, of Whizz Kidz and Emma StJohn and Jo Biederman, both Chemo Hero.

The Fundraising got off to a flying start on Boxing Day with the Beat the Fox run, which saw 593 runners complete the course, raising £4,089.

Anyone is invited to come along and support the runners, and donate what they can.