Church Hill is closed between St Peters Road and Beards Road after the crash at around 5.45am on Tuesday morning (November 19).

Police said one woman had to be cut from their vehicle, although injuries are thought to be minor.

Two fire engines from Barnstaple were sent to the scene, and used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the woman from the vehicle.

Stagecoach South West services have been affected as a result of the road closure.

The company said the 21 and 21a would be unable to serve Bickington, Fremington, Yelland and Instow while the road is closed, with a shuttle running between Fremington and Bideford.

It added its 903 school bus would start at Beechfield Road, operating back to Bideford and the A39, The 904 would start at Taw View in Fremington.

The 815 will operate as normal to Fremington, then return to Bideford and use the North Devon Link Road. The 821 will use the Link Road from Bideford to Cedars before serving Fremington, Bickington and Woodville.