North Devon Council’s strategy and resources committee agreed to allocate £30,000 to the first phase of a repair project for the quay wall when it met virtually on July 6.

Repair work is needed to prevent further deterioration to the structure and to ensure it remains safe for public use.

The money is part of Section 106 funding (S106) which is paid to the council by developers as part of planning applications.

Chairman of Fremington Quay Committee, Councillor Frank Biederman said: “I am very grateful for North Devon Council’s support on this project, as if not done the wall and car park could have fallen into the estuary, causing a major safety issue and obviously a loss of important car parking capacity, that is already extremely limited at the quay.”

Local ward member Councillor Joy Cann said: “It will make the area safe and will restore the appearance of this beautiful spot enjoyed by many as they walk that part of the river estuary.”

The strategy and resources committee also agreed to allocate £8,304 towards new play equipment at Kings Nympton playing field at the meeting.

Kings Nympton Parish Council has collaborated with the Friends of Kings Nympton School, the pre-school and mother and toddler group to gather research on a range of play equipment that would best suit and benefit the community; with a zip wire being the preferred option.

It is hoped it will bring more users to the playing field as well as benefiting the children of the community.

North Devon Council leader, Councillor David Worden, said: “I am really pleased that we are able to help provide much needed public amenities through funding from local developments.

“Working with parish councils to identify specific needs in their parish, these type of projects allows the council to provide facilities which benefit our communities the most.”