Fremington Parish Council

Fremington Parish Council has the following vacancy

VACANCY FOR A PARISH COUNCILLOR

Fremington (Maple Ward)

Anyone wishing to be considered for co-option should contact the Parish Clerk for a Councillor Co-option Pack on the following details: Mrs. Kate Graddock, Acting Parish Clerk Council Offices, 12 Higher Road, Fremington, Devon, EX31 3BG, Telephone: 01271 321063 E-mail: clerk@fremingtonparishcouncil.gov.uk

Closing date for applications is 1pm Monday 20th May 2019.

The co-option will be made at the Council Meeting to be held on Monday, 3rd June 2019.