Lets Talk Fremington will begin in October and will run every Tuesday at the new Beechfield Centre. Counsellors will work with the group in a safe and confidential environment, helping them to build confidence, social and communication skills and look towards positive outcomes. The 46-week programme will be run by Clarity, a Barnstaple-based mental health charity, and has been set up by Fremington Parish Council with the help of funding from North Devon councillors Jayne Mackie, Joy Cann, Helen Walker and Will Topps and Devon County councillor Frank Biederman. Fremington Parish Council chairman Sue Kingdom said: