Patricia and Derek Reynolds married on August 29, 1959 in Redditch, and celebrated 60 years with a day to remember in Bideford.

The couple, who received an anniversary card from the Queen, were expecting a taxi to take them to Number Eight Restaurant when the 1932 Oldsmobile pulled up - courtesy of daughter Yvonne.

Mrs Reynolds told the Gazette: "On the way the driver stopped the car along Instow seafront and we sat in the car drinking Champagne and being congratulated by passers-by. This made our day even more special.

"Then we had another surprise - she had treated to a wonderful weekend away in Kentisbury Grange."

Mrs Reynolds said the key to a long and successful marriage is 'give and take' and to always be friends.

Now living in Fremington, they met at a dance when they were both 16 and were married in St Stephen's Church, Redditch, Worcestershire, four years later.

Mrs Reynolds was a bank clerk and her new husband had just finished an apprenticeship at Garringtons Ltd in Bromsgrove.

He expected to have to do national service but he passed all his exams and took another year deferment to complete his studies.

In the summer of 1960 national service ceased so they bought a house and in 1963 their son Kevin was born. Yvonne followed in 1966.

Mr Reynolds had his own business selling machines and Mrs Reynolds continued to work in the accounts departments of several companies.

In 1994, with the children grown up, they decided to retire early.

"When the children were small we had lovely holidays in Woolacombe so decided to move to North Devon," said Mrs Reynolds.

"We found a bungalow in Redlands Road in Fremington and have lived here happily for 25 years.

"Over this time we have made many friends. We were in Barnstaple Wine Circle for many years and Derek became a keen bowler and past captain with Byeways Bowling Club, Fremington, and I have been an active member of Fremington Evening Women's Institute."

They are now grandparents to Thomas and Elisa, and have five great grandchildren, with one more on the way next year.