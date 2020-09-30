The new Co-op store in Higher Road opens on Thursday (October 1) following a £250,000 investment.

It has created six new jobs, with the new employees joining an existing team of 15 staff.

The store will be open from 7am to 11pm daily and will run on 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Co-op’s Peter Dobbin, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to make such a significant investment here in Fremington.

“Store manager Simon Casinelli and his team, which includes many familiar faces that regular customers will already recognise, are really looking forward to serving the community at the new look store.

“Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference, and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life.”

The Fremington Co-op store is operating as a franchise as part of a deal between the Co-op and Costcutter Supermarkets Group.