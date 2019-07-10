Wellington HF129 crashed into a field at Penhill Point near Fremington Quay at 2.54am on July 7, 1944, killing five of the six men on board. The son and daughter of sole survivor Robert Ward were joined by family members of fellow Aussie John Warne at a commemoration event yesterday (Tuesday, July 9). The families were tracked down and the event arranged by North Devon historians Stephen Heal, Rob Palmer and Graham Moore of www.britishmilitaryhistory.co.uk . There was a visit to the crash site and a remembrance service held on the quayside, conducted by the Reverend Tom Simpson. The aircraft had been returning from an anti U-boat out of RAF Predannack, but had been diverted to RAF Chivenor because of bad weather after it began having engine problems. It is not known exactly why the plane overshot the runway at Chivenor and ended up crashing, but it fell down an embankment at Penhill Point and the depth charges on board exploded. Warrant Officer Bob Ward, aged 20 at the time of the crash, was the only survivor after he was thrown clear. The crash claimed the lives of WO John Lugton Warne, WO Cedric Wood, Flight Sergeant Richard Harris, Flt Sgt Henry Phillips and Flt Sgt Kenneth Lentin. Speaking to the Gazette, Bob's son David said his dad told him he was found 100 yards away but had no memory of how he had got there. David said: