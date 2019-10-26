Lance and Marie Ginns took on the Two Ball Rally across Europe in August, travelling 3,000 miles through seven countries over the course of four days.

The couple, who run Freelance Motors in Chivenor Business Park, raised a total of £1,105 thanks to some generous support from more than 20 businesses in the business park and beyond.

Marie said: "We were given the opportunity to support a charity of our choice. Being such animal lovers, we chose somewhere close to our hearts which was North Devon Animal Ambulance.

"We then offered the local businesses of Chivenor Business Park to purchase advertising space on our car. Andrew Ponsford of AP Signs Braunton kindly offered to make and apply all the signs for free on our vehicle as long as all the money went to our chosen charity."

The journey started in St Omer in France. Team Freelance took their bargain vehicle through Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and Monaco before returning to France.