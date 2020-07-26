Freedom Community Alliance received the boost from the Morrisons Foundation after it was forced to close its dary centre at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.

Overnight, many vulnerable people lost access to the daily support provided at the centre.

The charity responded by reconfiguring its staff resources to provide a daily outreach service so they could continue to support those who were homeless.

Meals, drinks, clothing, mail and other essential supplies have been taken out daily to those on the streets thanks to the grant.

Philip Noall, Freedom Community Alliance chief executive, said, “We are extremely grateful to have been awarded this grant from the Morrisons Foundation.

“This funding has enabled us to adapt our services and continue supporting those most in need during these unprecedented times.

“As lockdown restrictions begin to be lifted, we are preparing to open the Freedom Centre again where essential support will be provided on an appointment basis.”

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said, “We’re very proud to support Freedom Community Alliance, who have reacted so quickly to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We know that the pandemic presents a particular risk to homeless people and this charity really has those at risk at their heart.”