Businessman Rob Braddick bought a 50-year lease for Seafield car park from Torridge District Council in 2016 and has since expanded it from 20 spaces to 44.

To celebrate, he held a party in the car park on Sunday (February 24) with live music as well as free beer and prosecco for all.

Mr Braddick said around 250 people turned out, and he gave away 100 bottles of prosecco and 1,500 cans of beer.

The event was also filmed for the next series of Britain’s Parking Hell, which is out in April.

The official opening of the free car park in Westward Ho! on Sunday. The official opening of the free car park in Westward Ho! on Sunday.

During his speech, Mr Braddick thanked everyone for turning out, and urged them to make use of the car park.

He said: “Today’s really just about a little bit of fun.

“I live in Westward Ho!, I work in Westward Ho! and I love Westward Ho! a great deal, and it’s really nice just to get the community down here to come and have a bit of fun.

“Use the car park, I’ve only got 47 years left on the lease so really, pack it in if you can – I’ve got to hand it back when I’m 93.”

Mr Braddick said although the planning permission was for 44 spaces, he had actually counted even more cars there at one time.

“It’s gone from 18 to 56 but it was a bit too late to change my t-shirts to ‘thrice as free’ as I’d already paid for them and they’d been delivered,” he added.

