Businessman Rob Braddick bought a 50-year lease for Seafield car park from Torridge District Council in 2016 and has since expanded it from 20 spaces to 44. To celebrate, he held a party in the car park on Sunday (February 24) with live music as well as free beer and prosecco for all. Mr Braddick said around 250 people turned out, and he gave away 100 bottles of prosecco and 1,500 cans of beer. The event was also filmed for the next series of Britains Parking Hell, which is out in April. During his speech, Mr Braddick thanked everyone for turning out, and urged them to make use of the car park. He said: Todays really just about a little bit of fun. I live in Westward Ho!, I work in Westward Ho! and I love Westward Ho! a great deal, and its really nice just to get the community down here to come and have a bit of fun. Use the car park, Ive only got 47 years left on the lease so really, pack it in if you can Ive got to hand it back when Im 93. Mr Braddick said although the planning permission was for 44 spaces, he had actually counted even more cars there at one time. Its gone from 18 to 56 but it was a bit too late to change my t-shirts to thrice as free as Id already paid for them and theyd been delivered, he added.