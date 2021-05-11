MP welcomes free virtual funding workshop for North Devon charities

Published: 9:00 AM May 11, 2021

Over £50,000, raised by People’s Postcode Lottery players, has already made a difference to many small, local good causes in North Devon - Credit: PPL

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon, has arranged and will participate in a virtual funding workshop, with People’s Postcode Lottery, for local charities, volunteer organisations, and community groups in North Devon.

The session will give good causes in Ms Saxby’s constituency advice on how they can apply for funds to make a difference in their community.

The live Zoom event takes place on May 18th at 2.30pm.

More than £10.6 million, raised thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery players, funded thousands of community groups and good causes across Britain last year. Thanks to changes to the charity lottery regulations and increasing support from players, over 3,500 grassroots organisations will receive a share of an almost £17 million funding pot in 2021.

Over £50,000, raised by People’s Postcode Lottery players, has already made a difference to many small, local good causes in North Devon.

North Devon MP Selaine Saxby - Credit: Nikki Powell

Selaine Saxby MP said: “Across North Devon we have so many selfless people working hard for good causes, and I am really pleased that many are eligible for funding from People’s Postcode Lottery. I know how useful this funding has been in the past to charities in our local area, and I very much hope that organisations old and new will be successful in future funding applications. I look forward to meeting with local representatives on the day and working alongside them on how they can make the strongest bids possible for this enormously helpful funding.”

Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, Laura Chow added: “The money raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery is making a huge difference in communities across the country. We want to do all we can to help local charities and good causes successfully apply – particularly at a time when many are losing out on essential funds. Our free virtual workshop is a useful opportunity for smaller, local charities and groups to find out about the funding available, get pointers on applying and ask us any questions.”

More than £700 million has been raised for thousands of charities and good causes, thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery. To attend contact funding@postcodelottery.co.uk by May 16th.