Councillors had rejected a call from Cllr Dermot McGeough for free car parking earlier this month, but he has subsequently submitted a revised motion.

Torridge District Council’s full council meeting on Monday, July 27 saw councillors agree to send his new motion, which would see free parking for only one or two hours, and not all day, in some of the car parks in Bideford, Holsworthy and Torrington town centres to the Community and Resources Committee for debate.

Cllr McGeough, putting forward his motion, said: “Given the strong feeling from the recent community and resources committee, combined with petitions from the public and representations from local businesses, I propose that Torridge introduce free car parking for the first one or two hours in some or all of the car parks in Bideford, Holsworthy and Torrington town centres for a period of two months in order to further help traders during this pandemic crisis.

“This measure is to be implemented as soon as is possible, and how the cost for this will be met is to be decided by members considering – but not limited to – reviewing the capital project and/or rebalancing current car parking tariffs.

“This is another bite of the cherry and to get it implemented for business in the town centre as time is key for this.”

Councillors voted by 29 votes to five, with one abstention, to send the motion to the community and resources committee for debate.

If approved by them, it will then return to full council for final agreement.