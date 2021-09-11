Free Appledore Book Festival event brings authors together

Published: 7:00 AM September 11, 2021

The FREE event will take place at Appledore Baptist Church - Credit: Ethan Doyle White

As part of the Appledore Book Festival, local authors are holding an event in the Baptist Church on Saturday, September 25, from 10am to 5.30pm.

With more than 100 books across every genre, you’ll find the perfect escape. From romantic liaisons to international spy mysteries, you’ll discover an array of talent.

There will be book signings, talks throughout the day and cake! Crime, action, romance, sci-fi, history, children’s, holistic, poetry, comedy, horror, fantasy, local interest – you name it.

With talks starting at 10.30am the event promises a packed programme of entertaining tales and anecdotes as well as tips for starting your own literary adventure.

Best seller crime writer James D Mortain, creator of the detective Dean mysteries, will be speaking at 11am. James’ talks are engaging and will leave you wanting to know more about DC Chilcott’s latest challenging case.

Find out about Devon’s fascinating folklore with podcaster Mark Norman at noon. On the Exeter Authors Association table, you will uncover an array of novels from space’s rival to Agatha Raisin to moving haiku. Children and adults alike will be captivated by Tracey’s dragon. Romance writer and creative writing coach Jenny Kane will be talking all thing love and Robin Hood at 1 o’clock.

Budding authors can find out about fulfilling their own literary dream with publishing company Goodness Me Ltd as well as uncover a world of espionage and action with resident author James Dalby, co-founder of the writing group North Devon Authors.

BBC’s Saved by a Stranger recently documented the heroic effects of a retired Scottish teacher during the 1992 crisis in Bosnia. At 12.30 you can hear first-hand about Clare Findlay’s determination and amazing but often harrowing journey when an offer to house two orphaned refugees turned into the rescue of over 20 survivors of the war- torn country.

Biographers David Taylor and Adrian Danger will be speaking, and children’s authors Anne Parsons, Jennifer Gold and Tracey Slocombe will be holding talks from 3.30.

Also attending the event are the Parracombe Competition winners, Katherine MacDonald with her fairy tale retellings at 1.30pm and The Summits guitarist Chris Verney, promoting Pat Barrow’s book on the regions rocking heyday, will speak at 4.30pm.

For more information visit: https://www.appledorebookfestival.co.uk/