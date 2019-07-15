A man and a woman entered the property in Frankmarsh Park between 4pm and 4.10pm and made threats to the occupants.

One male occupant was punched and kicked by the woman. Police said he sustained minor injuries.

A second male occupant was also grabbed by the male intruder.

Both offenders then fled the property with a Samsung S6 mobile phone, a wallet containing various bank cards and a small amount of cash, and a Seconda man's watch.

Police attended and carried out an area search for the suspects, who are believed to be known to the occupants, but they were not located.

Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police be emailing 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting crime reference CR/062700/19.