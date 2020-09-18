Very excited to announce yet MORE (socially distanced) live shows later this month! Tickets available from 4pm BST here: https://t.co/NqtzthIlrw pic.twitter.com/khfNs8UbjJ — Frank Turner (@frankturner) September 18, 2020

The singer-songwriter will headline the final ‘Baa-lladium’ gig of the season at The Big Sheep on Friday, September 25.

His North Devon set comes off the back of sold-out shows in London and Nottingham.

Support is set to come from Sound of the Sirens, Jake Martin and Shannon Amy Lewis.

The Baa-lladium gigs have been taking place throughout the summer at the The Big Sheep, in association with The Palladium Club in Bideford.

The attraction has more than 70 individual spaced circles to ensure social distancing guidelines can be followed.

Over the past few weeks, crowds have enjoyed performances from the likes of Seth Lakeman, Mark Chadwick, East 17 and Gareth Gates.

Rick Turner, director of the flock at The Big Sheep, said: “We are loving being able to bring the magic of live music to North Devon in a Covid safe way, attracting some of the musical talent which has not been able to perform all year.

“Working with the Palladium Club is also a huge bonus, they bring their knowledge of running live events, know all the bands and were able to attract top musicians to come and play on our new stage.”

Tickets are on sale now. Visit WeGotTickets to book.