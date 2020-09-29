Frank Turner performing at the final Baa-lladium gig of the season at The Big Sheep. Picture: Stuart McConnell Frank Turner performing at the final Baa-lladium gig of the season at The Big Sheep. Picture: Stuart McConnell

The singer-songwriter played a sold-out show in what was the final Baa-lladium gig of the season.

Turner, joined by Matt Nasir on mandolin, gave the socially distanced crowd a bit of everything, playing new material as well as fan favourites Be More Kind, Recovery and Get Better.

He treated the crowd to covers of Queen’s Somebody to Love and Wings’ Live and Let Die.

Support came from Sound of the Sirens, Jake Martin and Shannon Amy Lewis.

The Baa-lladium gigs have been taking place throughout the summer at the The Big Sheep, in association with The Palladium Club in Bideford.

Palladium Club owner Ben Nigh said: “It was a really good gig and it sold out in just over a day.

“We only had a week between putting the tickets out and the show itself, so it was a bit of a rush, but Frank Turner is such a big name I wasn’t surprised it sold out so quickly.”

Over the past few weeks, crowds have enjoyed performances from the likes of Seth Lakeman, Mark Chadwick, East 17 and Gareth Gates in what has been a successful summer.

Mr Nigh said people had told him he had saved their summer in putting live music on, as well as a number of kind messages.

He added: “It’s been amazing to be honest. It’s been nice to be able to do something rather than wait for the Government to say we can start life again.

“It’s nice to see people leaving so happy, and the messages and comments I’ve been getting have been great.”

The gigs at The Big Sheep have been a help for the club in Lower Gunstone, which is one of many grassroots venues to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sound of the Sirens performing at the final Baa-lladium gig of the season at The Big Sheep. Picture: Stuart McConnell Sound of the Sirens performing at the final Baa-lladium gig of the season at The Big Sheep. Picture: Stuart McConnell

Through lockdown the club hosted virtual gigs and sold t-shirts as ways of generating income.

Mr Nigh said the Baa-lladium shows would help ensure the Palladium can reopen when it is safe to do so.

Jake Martin performing at the final Baa-lladium gig of the season at The Big Sheep. Picture: Stuart McConnell Jake Martin performing at the final Baa-lladium gig of the season at The Big Sheep. Picture: Stuart McConnell