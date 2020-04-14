Figures released by NHS England on Tuesday (April 14) confirmed the patient died on Sunday, April 12.

The latest figures show that 78 people have now died in hospitals in Devon.

Tuesday’s update saw two deaths confirmed at Derriford Hospital and one at Torbay Hospital.

The NHS England figures do not include deaths that have taken place outside of hospital, such as in care homes.

NHS England has announced 744 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 11,005.

Of the 744 new deaths announced on Tuesday:

- 122 occurred on April 13

- 319 occurred on April 12

- 132 occurred on April 11

164 of the deaths took place between April 1 and April 10, and the remaining seven deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 23.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including new deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show that April 8 currently has the highest total for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day - 750 - although this could change in future updates.