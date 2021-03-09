Four vehicle crash causing 15 minute delays on A39 near Bideford

Published: 5:49 PM March 9, 2021

Traffic is slow on the A39 near the Instow turn off after an accident. - Credit: Archant

A four-vehicle crash on the A39 near Bideford is causing delays of up to 15 minutes this evening (09/03/2021).

The crash, on the A39 westbound, before the traffic lights at Torridge Bridge (if you are travelling to Bideford from Barnstaple), was first reported to Devon and Cornwall Police at around 4.40pm today.

It is currently unclear if anyone was injured in the collision.

Police have described traffic in the area as ‘heavy’ and have warned motorists to expect an additional 15-minute travel time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible.

The Gazette has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information.