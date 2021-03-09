News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Four vehicle crash causing 15 minute delays on A39 near Bideford

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 5:49 PM March 9, 2021   
Traffic is slow on the A39 near the Instow turn off after an accident.

Traffic is slow on the A39 near the Instow turn off after an accident. - Credit: Archant

A four-vehicle crash on the A39 near Bideford is causing delays of up to 15 minutes this evening (09/03/2021). 

The crash, on the A39 westbound, before the traffic lights at Torridge Bridge (if you are travelling to Bideford from Barnstaple), was first reported to Devon and Cornwall Police at around 4.40pm today. 

It is currently unclear if anyone was injured in the collision. 

Police have described traffic in the area as ‘heavy’ and have warned motorists to expect an additional 15-minute travel time. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible. 

You may also want to watch:

The Gazette has contacted Devon and Cornwall Police for more information.

Most Read

  1. 1 Four vehicle crash causing 15 minute delays on A39 near Bideford
  2. 2 New date set for Bideford Bike Show
  3. 3 Baker Estates given green light for new Appledore housing
  1. 4 Meeting set up to discuss affordable housing in Braunton
  2. 5 Croyde's Oceanfest cancelled as organisers seek alternative
  3. 6 Knapp House must pay £90,000 for pool death of George Miller
  4. 7 New Roof for Northam Burrows Visitor Centre
  5. 8 New way of 'tapping' into raising cash for homeless charities
  6. 9 Plans for 350 new homes in Ilfracombe recommended for approval
  7. 10 Van and motorcycle collision causing 'heavy traffic' in Barnstaple

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exeter Crown Court

Barnstaple fugitive who skipped court to get drunk jailed

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Councillor Andrea Davis at the site of a A3123 improvement in North Devon

Funding confirmed for work on 'dangerous' North Devon road

Daniel Clark

Logo Icon
Toddler group with Tash Greenwood (centre)

Forest Schools takes on new North Devon site

Joseph Bulmer

person
Exeter Crown Court

Bogus Ilfracombe cannabis dealer jailed

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus