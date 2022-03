A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: Supplied

The A361 is partially blocked on the outskirts of Barnstaple this afternoon after a four-vehicle crash.

The incident on the A361 between Barnstaple and Braunton near Ashford, Strand Lane, took place at around 11.30am today.

Police are in attendance but report traffic is heavy and moving slowly.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes where possible.