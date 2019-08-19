Emergency services were called to Clovelly Road at 5.40pm after reports of the single vehicle collision.

The car's four occupants were unable to exit the vehicle after it left the road and came to rest in a field.

Fire crews from Bideford and Appledore were called to the scene along with a heavy rescue vehicle from Middlemore.

The road was closed for almost three hours while emergency services attended the scene. Fire crews used small tools and hydraulic cutting equipment to free those trapped.

One person suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision and three suffered minor injuries. All four were taken to North Devon District Hospital.

A statement from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "The incident commander confirmed that one vehicle had left the road and ended up in a field with four persons trapped.

"Crews quickly got to work, working closely with police and paramedics to release the casualties using small tools and hydraulic cutting equipment.

"Three casualties were transferred to hospital via land ambulance, while the fourth casualty was transferred by air ambulance."