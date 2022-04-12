Four days of Jubilee fun planned for South Molton

A momentous four days of fun and celebration are being arranged to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in South Molton, including bringing a Spitfire into the market!

A whole host of events are planned, beginning on Thursday, June 2, with a special jubilee market.

The trooping the colour, starting at 10am will be screened in the Assembly Rooms, for anyone wishing to watch the parade and plans are being made to acquire a big screen so the parade can be shown in the market too.

From 2pm on the Thursday afternoon South Molton Rotary Club will be holding a tea dance with live music and complimentary cream teas. Donations of scones will be welcomed on the day.

The Royal British Legion will be holding a Royal Quiz in the Coaching Inn on Thursday evening, starting at 7pm.

Celebrations continue on Friday, June 3, when Arts Destination South Molton will be hosting A Heritage Day in the Pannier Market from 11am. This interesting event will highlight many local artists, makers and artisans who are skilled and passionate about keeping heritage crafts alive and fresh.

During the day, you will be able to discover the ancient arts of rope-making, calligraphy, stained glass making, wood carving and turning, spinning and weaving, and many other crafts to try your hand at.

South Molton in Bloom will also have a stall at this event to raise funds and awareness of the amazing work that they are doing in and around the town.

Friday night sees the celebrations step up a gear when SoundWave Radio take over the stage and welcome local band BackTrax to play from 5pm. South Molton Town Council have also announced The Hummingbirds as the headline act. The Hummingbirds are a professional close harmony trio who perform a modern twist on vintage classics. Clara, Bettie and Grace can’t wait to come to South Molton with their timeless 1940’s and 50’s songs and glamorous vintage costumes. Their performance will start at approximately 6pm.

On Saturday the Pannier Market will open its doors at 8am with a fully booked selection of almost 70 stalls. Many of the stall holders will have decorated their pitches and will be in jubilee themed fancy dress.

Having been voted as one of the top ten markets in the country this year, the market is definitely worth a visit and dogs on leads are welcome too.

South Molton Library has lots going on, on Saturday too! As well as food and drink they will have a raffle, shove ha’penny, a colouring competition, guess the number of sweets, hoopla, lucky dip, a 1950s South Molton Quiz and a book sale. Between 10am and midday they will also be joined by birds of prey.

The final day of celebrations is another event not to be missed when a Spitfire display will be sited in the middle of the market!

Residents of South Molton and the surrounding areas are invited to join the Street Party and Teddy Bears picnic. Come and meet Theodore and Rosie the giant, cuddly bears and have a go on the bouncy castle and helter-skelter or try your hand at mini golf.

There will be lots of opportunities to have your photo taken with the iconic Spitfire too. Visitors are invited to bring a picnic, or there will be hot food available to buy too, including pie, mash and liquor and an ice cream van.

There are so many exciting and interesting things happening in the town. Make sure you pay a visit to the museum as there will be all sorts of displays and exhibitions going on over the four days and alongside the above-mentioned events, Arts Destination are holding community workshops in the court room with artist and stage-set designer, Jeremy Hughes, creating paper, willow and wire sculptures to form part of a large installation - joining in with these workshops will be a fantastic way to contribute to this once in a lifetime jubilee event. The drop-in workshops will begin on Tuesday, May 3.

There is also planned to be a new Royal Charter Song for South Molton. Renowned North Devon songwriter and musician, Nick Wyke will work with local schools and community groups using the two old Royal Charters in South Molton Museum as inspiration to create a new song, which will be performed in the town during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Local artist, dancer and choreographer, Katy Lee will also be working with various community groups, creating a new dance to honour the Queen’s Green Canopy tree plantings in and around South Molton, which were recently planted by Lady Arran. The dance/movement workshops with Katy will be very simple but innovative and fun, it would be brilliant too if wheelchair users and young mums with prams could be involved as well!

Don’t forget on Saturday and Sunday South Molton Vintage Rally will also be holding their event at Alswear Old Road. Two days of family fun, with various displays of all shapes and sizes, including stationary engines and working vehicles such as lorries and tractors.

South Molton Town Council clerk, Andrew Coates, said: “There really is something for everyone at these celebrations and we have worked hard with other agencies and organisations to ensure that the four days are enjoyed by all. We really hope to see lots of people and we are absolutely thrilled to have a static Spitfire display in our wonderful old market. I am sure many people will have never seen anything like it so it will be a memorable occasion.”