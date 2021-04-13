News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Four cousins take on Four Church Challenge

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 9:00 AM April 13, 2021   
Abbotsham school pupils, Henry 10, Jamie 4, Charlie 7 and Rosie 8

Abbotsham school pupils, Henry 10, Jamie 4, Charlie 7 and Rosie 8 - Credit: Kirsty Mather

Like many charities over the past 12 months, St Andrew’s Church in Alwington has had to cancel their main fundraising events, such as the popular and successful flower festival.  

The Grade 1 listed church dates back to the 13th Century and has some impressive features, including an Elizabethan minstrel’s gallery from Portledge Manor.  

The church is in need of maintenance so four local cousins have decided to take on the Four Church Challenge.  

Starting on Wednesday, April 14, Abbotsham school pupils, Henry 10, Rosie 8, Charlie 7 and Jamie 4, will be walking from Woolsery Church, on to Parkham, then across the valley to Buckland Brewer and back home to St Andrew’s, Alwington, Fairy Cross.  

The four cousins have a lot of family history with the church including marriages, christenings and burials.  

The children are hoping that members of the community, in particular those families who have been married, christened or have family members buried at St Andrew’s, will show their support by donating.  

If you would like to donate you can do so via the Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kirsty-mather?utm_id=1&utm_term=wgdAnz3yb

