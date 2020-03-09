Four people were airlifted from rocks in Combe Martin Bay. Picture: Chris Franks Four people were airlifted from rocks in Combe Martin Bay. Picture: Chris Franks

Ilfracombe Coastguard team and both Ilfracombe RNLI lifeboats were called to the scene which saw the four trapped on rocks to the right of Combe Martin Bay below Lester Point at around 3.10pm.

After the lifeboat crews had assessed the situation it was decided to call the Coastguard rescue helicopter to airlift them to safety.

Sea conditions were choppy and the waves were washing up the rocks.

Charles Ford, who witnessed it all, said: "Four people got trapped by incoming tide, and I had to call the coastguard on the emergency number, witnessing them scream for help. Two lifeboats from Ilfracombe attended the incident, as well as Coastguard Search and Rescue Teams. The people could not be rescued by boat due to large waves, so the coastguard helicopter was called. The helicopter skilfully winched all four to safety, despite rough seas."

Both Ilfracombe lifeboats attended the incident. Picture: Charles Ford Both Ilfracombe lifeboats attended the incident. Picture: Charles Ford

All four were safely lifted and after an assessment were taken to North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple.

Mortehoe Coastguard Search and Rescue team were also tasked to help setup a helicopter landing site at Combe Martin football club.

The coastguard has thanked the football club for its help and apologised for the helicopter wheel damage to the pitch.

The Coastguard also reminded people that if they see or are aware of anything on the coast to call 999 or 112 and for the Coastguard.