The application submitted to Torridge District Council proposed to transform the vacant building in White’s Lane.

A heritage statement submitted with the plans by Clayewater Planning Group Ltd said the former factory is a listed building, and would be converted into six one-bedroom flats, three two-bedroom flats and one four-bedroom flat.

The building has been subject to several planning applications in the past.

In 2005, permission was granted to convert it into 14 flats, and this was extended in 2008. This permission has now expired.

The building formerly housed Victorian glove factory Vaughan Trapscott Ltd, and was one of the main employers in the town.

Owner William Vaughan was also a wealthy and influencial former mayor and councillor.

The application can be found on the Torridge District Council website, reference number 1/1285/2018/FULM.