Des Brailey and Mike Edmunds, who both retired at the last district council elections in May, have been appointed as Honorary Aldermen.

They received their honours at North Devon Council's full council meeting on Wednesday (November 20).

Between them they have clocked up 56 years of service to the authority.

Mr Brailey was first elected to the council in 2003 and served as leader of the council between 2009 and 2011 and again from 2015 until 2019. He represented the Barnstaple Longbridge ward.

Mr Edmunds first joined the council in 1979. He was vice chair of the council between 1990 and 1992, rising to chairman between 1992 and 1994. He represented Ilfracombe East ward.

A third Honorary Alderman has also been appointed. Faye Webber will attend Council in January to receive her honour.