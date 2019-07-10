Adam Riva pinned the woman against a wall, tried to kiss her, and touched her inner thigh even though she told him to leave her alone. Riva, a former marine who was invalided out of the service after his hearing was damaged by a training grenade, has been running a plant hire business in Chivenor Business Park for three years. The woman was making a delivery on August 1 last year when she was assaulted. She fled from his office after the assault and was visibly upset when she returned to work. She told friends and colleagues what he had done and they persuaded her to go to the police. The woman had been making deliveries to his firm for months and Riva sent Facebook messages before the incident in which he suggested meeting or starting a relationship but was rebuffed. She told him she was engaged to someone else. The woman arrived to drop off a delivery at around noon and chatted with Riva in his office before he took her hand and tried to kiss her. She told a jury at Exeter Crown Court she turned away from his kiss but he asked if he could touch her. She said she said no but he ignored her and ran a hand over her upper leg and touched her inner thigh. He said he noticed she was no longer wearing an engagement ring and thought she might be interested in 'having some fun with him'. He said he tried to kiss her but stopped when she turned away and there was no further physical contact. Riva, aged 31, of Coppice Close, Barnstaple, denied sexual assault but was found guilty by the jury. Judge Peter Johnson adjourned the case for a probation report and he will be sentenced next month. Mr Joss Ticehurst, prosecuting, said Riva had started sending messages to the driver before the incident, which occurred when she made a delivery to his depot, where he was on his own. He said: