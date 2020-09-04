Timothy Milton, formerly from Chulmleigh, was visiting his partner on June 6 this year when he became upset and violent.

He was thrown out by her and the property owner but head-butted a window and then jabbed a piece of the broken glass though it, nicking his girlfriend’s nose.

He punched the owner in the face while being ejected. The attack came exactly a year after an earlier incident in Combe Martin in which he kicked and head-butted the door of Ye Olde George and Dragon pub at 5am and then attacked a man who lived nearby, for which he was still on bail.

He hammered on his door, forced his way in, and started battering him when he tried to get him out again. The victim of that attack was left with blood all over his home and a broken bone in his hand.

Milton, also known as Fisk, is a former care worker who had problems with mental illness which were linked to his heavy use of alcohol and illegal drugs over many years, Exeter Crown Court was told.

The 40-year-old, formerly of Beacon Rise, Chulmleigh, but now of Hawthorn Bungalows, Withypool, Somerset, admitted two assaults causing actual bodily harm, battery, and two offences of criminal damage and was jailed for 14 months by Judge Peter Johnson.

The judge made a five-year restraining order banning any further contact with the assault victims.

Emily Pitts, prosecuting, said the first incident happened in Combe Martin on June 6, 2019. The landlord of Ye Olde George and Dragon pub found blood on his front door and damage to a lock.

He reviewed CCTV and saw Milton kicking and head butting the door and interfering with the lock, just a few minutes before the attack at a nearby house.

Harry Ahuja, defending, said Milton had mental health issues at the time but his treatment was interrupted by the Covid lockdown, leading him to return to excessive drinking.

He is now receiving appropriate treatment while on remand and plans to train as a carpenter on his release. He also intends to receive help to overcome his drink and drug problems.

He accepts his relationship with his former partner is over and is going to move to Somerset, where his mother has found accommodation for him.