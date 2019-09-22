Marking its 75th anniversary next year, Miss Great Britain has launched a 'Ms' category for women aged 28 and over as a one-off.

Contestants who have begun raising funds for the charities Cancer Research UK and Alex's Wish include Bella Woollacott who grew up in Knowle and went to Braunton School.

Miss Woollacott is the mother of two children - three-year-old Laila and one-year-old Keira - and said a competition like Ms Great Britain is something she always wanted to do 'but never had the confidence or opportunity'.

"Being a mum of two beautiful little girls, I am more body conscious than I was before them, so this is a great opportunity to experience the occasion without feeling the need to compare myself to others or feel inadequate," said the 28-year-old.

"Something close to my heart and what will personally be a great moment of pride is to raise money for Cancer Research. My foster dad Glyn passed away due to cancer.

"Watching his amazing family, which are now my family, go through such a horrible experience was heartbreaking, but the support of everyone and the hospice made his final hours loved.

"Glyn and my nan, who survived breast cancer, shall be close to my thoughts as I raise money in the hope that we can beat it and save loved ones."

The national finals of Miss and Ms Great Britain will take place on the February 21, 2020 at the Athena in Leicester. Miss Woollacott, who now lives in Liverpool, will be up against 24 other competitors for Ms GB.

In the run-up she will taking part in a loop-the-loop aerobatic challenge with AeroSPARX in Leicestershire on the November 8

Kate Solomons-Freakley, national director of Miss Great Britain, said she is excited to introduce the Ms Great Britain contest as part of the 75 anniversary celebrations.

"The finalists selected/announced so far are just amazing women who stand for everything we hope to promote through our pageant," she said.

"They are strong, driven and empowered individuals who are so supportive of one another."

Tickets for the final are now available here.

Click here and search 'Woollacott' to donate to Miss Woollacott's fundraising.