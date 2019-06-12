An inquest in Exeter has heard how Benjamin Ryalls, aged 34, died after a night out in Kenya in July 2012. The former Royal Marine and Iraq and Afghanistan veteran was working on anti-piracy security off the coast of Somalia. The inquest into his death seven years later was told the otherwise fit and healthy man died while in a tuk-tuk taxi back to his ship in Mombasa early one morning. His family told the coroner that the British Government had let them down and said the Kenyan authorities had withheld information and toxicology results. His father Dennis Ryalls questioned whether his son had been 'drugged and robbed in the nightclub' before the taxi ride back to his ship. Mr Ryalls claimed that a taxi driver was seen with Benjamin's wallet in his hand and a considerable amount of money was taken from it. The Exeter inquest was told Ben, from Bucks Cross, trained at Lympstone, served in the Royal Marines for seven years and was a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan. He began working in personal protection and security work and was working off the coast of Somalia to help deter against pirates. A post mortem by a British pathologist Dr Amanda Jeffery could not ascertain his cause of death. His father, who is 71, said: