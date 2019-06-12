An inquest in Exeter has heard how Benjamin Ryalls, aged 34, died after a night out in Kenya in July 2012.

The former Royal Marine and Iraq and Afghanistan veteran was working on anti-piracy security off the coast of Somalia.

The inquest into his death seven years later was told the otherwise fit and healthy man died while in a tuk-tuk taxi back to his ship in Mombasa early one morning.

His family told the coroner that the British Government had let them down and said the Kenyan authorities had withheld information and toxicology results.

His father Dennis Ryalls questioned whether his son had been 'drugged and robbed in the nightclub' before the taxi ride back to his ship.

Mr Ryalls claimed that a taxi driver was seen with Benjamin's wallet in his hand and a considerable amount of money was taken from it.

The Exeter inquest was told Ben, from Bucks Cross, trained at Lympstone, served in the Royal Marines for seven years and was a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan.

He began working in personal protection and security work and was working off the coast of Somalia to help deter against pirates.

A post mortem by a British pathologist Dr Amanda Jeffery could not ascertain his cause of death.

His father, who is 71, said: "We just want closure but we will never give up.

"We have been fobbed off and the British Government has been an absolute ass to us."

Ben was involved in fighting against the Taliban in Afghanistan as well as the conflict in Iraq.

He had worked in desert security with the oil fields and had encounters with pirates off the coast of Somalia as he worked with East African Famine Relief.

Coroner Philip Spinney said no injuries were found on the former commando and there was no evidence of an assault and he recording an open conclusion on Ben's death.

Mr Spinney said attempts to engage with the Kenyan authorities had proved unsuccessful.

Speaking in 2017 after unsuccessful attempts to get the toxicology results from a Kenyan hospital, Ben's mum Denise Ryalls said: "Without these results, we are just left not knowing.

"What it boils down to, is that our government and our country, which Ben fought for, is not doing enough to find out what happened to him.

"We just want answers."

Ben left behind a daughter, Emily Anne, now aged nine.