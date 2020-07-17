Jack Littlejohns decided to shave his hair and facial hair to raise funds for Barnstaple Ability FC during the coronavirus pandemic.

After coming up with the idea in June, the 27-year-old braved the shave on Monday, July 13, having raised £1,188 for the club, which provides football for adults with disabilities and additional needs.

Jack, who has played for the club for eight years, said: “When I joined Barnstaple Ability it gave me such a massive confidence boost as a person and today I am excelling not just as a football player but being able to excel in everyday life.

“Recently my football club was suffering massively due to the Covid-19 pandemic so I wanted to help them for what they’ve done for me by offering to shave all of my hair and facial hair, with money raised for our football club!”

The club currently has five teams, including a ladies side, which usually compete in the Devon Ability Counts League.

The father of one set up a JustGiving page with the hope of raising £100 for the club.

It said: “My aim is to help our club provide football and physical activity and to help put our club on the map to any other disabled boys and girls that want to play football and to make new friends.”

Jack said he was ‘blown’ away by the growing total after a month of fundraising.

Jack Littlejohns (right) with some of the Barnstaple Ability FC team. Picture: Jack Littlejohns Jack Littlejohns (right) with some of the Barnstaple Ability FC team. Picture: Jack Littlejohns

Not only has Jack raised a substantial amount for the club, he has also been trying to keep his team mates’ spirits up during the coronavirus lockdown by sending special messages of support.

Jack said: “There are boys and girls with additional needs in our community that are struggling mentally because of how the Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on grassroots football.

“It’s affecting their routine of being able to go to weekly training sessions, seeing their friends and then going home and having that feel-good factor about themselves.

“Being able to think outside the box to bring some positivity back for them has definitely helped.”