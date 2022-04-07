Foot Anstey cyclists hit the road in support of Ukraine 

A team of riders from national law firm, Foot Anstey LLP, will be swapping their suits for lycra for a two-day bike ride in support of the Disasters Emergency Committee's (DEC) Ukraine Appeal.

The two-day bike ride will start on May 5 from Foot Anstey's Truro office and see the team cycle to Foot Anstey's offices in Plymouth, Exeter, and Taunton before finishing at the firm's Bristol office on May 6.

The fundraisers will be able to make use of the firm's CSR Hours initiative, which allows employees to take two additional days off per year to support local charitable organisations or initiatives. Riders will also be supplied with a training plan and support from the wider cycle team to prepare them for the bike ride.

The firm has set-up a JustGiving page, so anyone can donate in support of those taking part in the cycle ride. The bike ride is part of a series of activities Foot Anstey teams are taking part in to fundraise for the DEC's Ukraine Appeal, including payroll giving and a wear blue and yellow day.

Imam Qazi, Partner at Foot Anstey and one of the organisers of the ride, commented: "The Great Foot Anstey Ride is an increasingly popular annual event and this year we are proud to be using it to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine in their moment of crisis. It is all set to be an epic journey from Truro to Bristol, taking in four of our Foot Anstey offices. We have had so much support from teams across the firm, and we are extremely grateful for all donations as it means we can provide meaningful support to those directly affected by the crisis."

To find out more about how Foot Anstey supports its local communities and charities please visit: https://www.footanstey.com/about/our-communities/

A full breakdown of The Great Foot Anstey Ride can be found below:

Leg Date Time Start Finish Distance/elevation

1 May 5 07:00 - 13:00 Truro Plymouth 84km - 1,381m

2 May 5 14:00 - 19:00 Plymouth Exeter 72km - 1,279m

3 May 6 08:00 - 12:00 Exeter Taunton 60km - 724m

4 May 6 13:00 - 19:00 Taunton Bristol 89km - 556m