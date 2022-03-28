Folk duo Winter Wilson coming to North Devon

Top-flight Scots-English folk duo Winter Wilson are delighted to be back on the road after almost two years at home due to the Corona virus pandemic, and their Spring 2022 tour brings them to North Devon on April 8 and 9.

It has been a difficult couple of years for many industries, but few have been hit harder than the arts and entertainment. With venues closed and concerts banned, artistes and support crews alike were stuck at home with no jobs and often no income.

Married couple Dave Wilson and Kip Winter considered themselves luckier than most. Kip told us "We have a small income from other sources, so we knew we wouldn't starve, and we're used to spending long periods of time with just each other for company. The weird bit was staying in one place for so long - we've never done that before!"

Winter Wilson - Credit: Winter Wilson

Indeed, when the pandemic first struck, the pair were on tour in Germany. With ten days left to complete the trip, it became clear that their plans would have to be abandoned. “We agreed to cancel all the remaining gigs, rebooked the ferry and set off driving back up from the south of Germany towards Calais,” said Kip. "It felt really strange, with borders literally closing behind us, and messages coming in from friends in similar situations who were having problems getting back into the UK.” In actual fact, the journey was pretty uneventful, and the couple settled back into their Lincolnshire home for what they felt would be “a few weeks’ rest”.

Dave continued, “How wrong can you be? After a couple of weeks, we decided to do a bit of a live stream on Facebook, as much as anything to give ourselves a focus, but also to keep in some kind of contact with the outside world.” That “bit of a live stream” was destined to become a sixty-week odyssey, renamed "Live from the Lounge", bringing fun, music and friendship to regular viewers across the world, and raising over £5,000 in charitable donations.



“We really had no idea what we’d started,” explains Kip. “We genuinely thought we’d stream live for a few weeks, and then life would get back to normal. After a couple of weeks people started asking how they could donate, so we set up a button on our website. The donations were divided equally between the MU’s Musicians’ Hardship Fund and our local food bank.”



So how did the couple fill over 60 hours of music? “We alternated,” said Dave. “One week it was all original songs, then the next all covers. And the regulars would send us in requests – at least they said they were requests; some felt more like challenges! We genuinely did everything from Dylan, Tom Waits and Randy Newman to Crosby, Stills & Nash and Lady Gaga.”



But even learning over 500 songs couldn’t completely fill the void for a couple who have lived their life (and made their living) on the road for almost ten years. So during the Summer of 2021, alongside performing at those festivals which did go ahead, Kip and Dave wrote and recorded their new album, The Passing of the Storm, which was released in September.

With a musical style ranging from traditional (ish!) folk to blues and up-tempo Americana, and subject matter from the intensely personal to hard-hitting social comment, this is an album very much for our times, and it appears the critics agree. Kip told us "The reviews have been brilliant, and audiences seem to really like the new songs too, which is always a relief.”

Dave added "The best thing is just being back out on the road, playing in front of live audiences again. We've both recently recovered from Covid too, so relief all round!"

If you'd like to see (and hear!!) for yourself, Winter Wilson will be appearing at Muddifords Court near Cullompton on Friday, April 8 and at Newton St Cyres Village Hall on Saturday, 9.

All ticket receipts from the Muddifords Court concert will go to support medical aid in Ukraine.

Full details of concerts, how to buy tickets etc, can be found at www.winterwilson.com/dates