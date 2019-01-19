Byron Offied of Juniper Court, Barnstaple appeared at North Devon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 15, where he pleaded guilty to a duty of care flytipping offence for failing to check how his waste was being disposed of.

The prosecution related to a vehicle sold during July last year which contained controlled waste. It was later found flytipped near the Filleigh estate.

Mr Offield was fined £100 for the offence, with a victim surchage of £30. He was ordered to pay £402 in costs to the council.

The new keeper of the vehicle also received a £300 fixed penalty fine for flytipping.

North Devon Council’s executive member for environment, Councillor Rodney Cann, said: “Not everyone realises that if you produce waste, you have a legal duty of care to ensure it is disposed of properly. So a person or business may be guilty of an offence if their waste is found to have been dumped, even if the dumping was carried out by someone else.

“If you employ someone to take your waste away, always check they have a proper waste disposal permit and take their name, address and vehicle details. If we find your waste has been flytipped, you too could be facing prosecution.”