Flukey's Bar in Derby Road has become The Union Inn once more after the refurbishment.

Owners Tina and Marcus Offield have signed a new five-year lease with pub company Hawthorn Leisure.

Work has seen The Union Inn redecorated inside and out, including new signage and lighting. The toilets have been modernised and a new bar back has also been installed.

Tina said: "The Union Inn offers everything you'd expect from a traditional pub.

"We show live matches and events, skittles, darts, and Saturday night entertainment that includes karaoke and live bands. We're also well-known for our popular shove ha'penny nights, with several teams taking part.

"It felt like the time was right to take the next steps, look to grow this great little business further, and take it to the next level."