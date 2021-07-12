Flower Farm Open Day in Instow

Published: 3:36 PM July 12, 2021

Harriet Mullins of Sweetpeas and Sunflowers in Instow is opening the gates to her working flower farm on Saturday and Sunday, 14th and 15th August as part of the Flower Farmers’ Big Weekend.

The nationwide open flower farm festival organised by the growers’ association, Flowers from the Farm, offers flower-lovers a chance to learn about the art, craft and business of growing seasonal, scented, sustainable British cut flowers.

Visitors to Harriet's plot in the village of Huish, Instow will be able to soak in the sight and scent of rows of flowers in bud and bloom, meet the flower farmer, learn more about locally-grown garden-style blooms, watch a foam free, flower arranging demo and buy flowers freshly picked from the plot to take home.

Harriet Mullins of Sweetpeas and Sunflowers - Credit: Sweetpeas and Sunflowers

Harriet said: “The flower farming idea began when I decided to grow cut flowers for the house and ended up with many more than I could use, in my first season I grew Sweet Peas and Sunflowers, hence the name!

“The idea has grown from this and in 2017 we received a grant from the Bridge Trust which has really kick-started the business and allowed us to expand.

You may also want to watch:

“We are chemical free (which involves many nightly slug patrols) as we try to have as little impact on the earth as possible and hopefully benefit the environment, as we have many varieties specifically for pollinators, feed the birds (as they help with the slugs!) and keep packaging to a minimum.”

There will also be tea and cake! Weather permitting, you can expect to see late summer favourites such as the scene-stealing dahlias, nicotiana, roses, vibrant zinnias, sunflowers, larkspur, echinops, cornflower, nigella, asters, snapdragons, cosmos, sedums and trailing amaranthus.