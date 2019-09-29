The Governmen has warned flooding is possible along the North Devon coast from Hartland Point to Lynmouth.

Barnstaple and Braunton could also be affected as rain showers have kept river levels high.

High tides and strong winds are forecast to cause waves to crash over sea defences and cause spray in exposed costal locations.

People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast or rivers.

The highest tide at Ilfracombe is expected tomorrow at 7pm.

You can check the conditions in your area at the Government's flood information service at flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings