The annual Floating Bye event on behalf of North Devon Hospice invites people to place a special message and a flower dedicated to a loved one on a wicker raft which is then gently towed out to sea. The flowers placed on the raft are orange gerberas, which create a colourful sight when hundreds of them are all placed together. It is always a solemn but also uplifting occasion and the hospice hopes as many people as possible will take part again this year - those unable to attend can still have a flower placed on their behalf by following the contact details below. This year Floating Bye is sponsored by Heritage Cob and Lime and the raft will be towed as ever by the Taw and Torridge pilot gig clubs. Robyn Tregaskes, from the hospice's fundraising team, said: