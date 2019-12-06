Crews Combe Martin, Ilfracombe, and Barnstaple were sent to the scene and later an additional fire engine from Barnstaple was called to provide extra manpower.

Crews confirmed on scene that the cause of the fire was a bonfire out of control which had spread to nearby storage containers and a shed that were completely destroyed by the blaze.

Crews used two hose reel jets, two main jets, a thermal imaging camera, two breathing apparatus, and a fog spike to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.