It is believed that access was gained via the roof of the building and items stolen at around 11pm on Sunday night (March 3).

Following this, officers located a Mercedes travelling on the A361 North Devon Link Road near Tiverton at around half past midnight, linked to the burglary.

Two men, aged 29 and 34 from Bournemouth, and three men aged 33, 38 and 43 from the Barnstaple area have all been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

All five remain in police custody and await questioning.